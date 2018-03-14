Long-awaited win for Godolphin filly Resin

When Resin launched her career in the Group Three Maribyrnong Plate in late 2016, Godolphin thought they had a handy filly coming through the ranks.

John O'Shea made that assessment and current Godolphin head trainer James Cummings held the same view after she belatedly broke her maiden at Warwick Farm.

A range of issues delayed her return to racing until last month at Gosford, and after an encouraging comeback the three-year-old won second-up in the #Theraces Plate (1200m) by beating $1.50 favourite Dinnigan.

"The stable's done a great job to have nursed her back to the races," Cummings said..

"It was no mean feat getting over the top of Dinnigan there."

The pair fought out the finish with Resin ($3.20) scoring by 1-3/4 lengths. Everlasting Love ($15) was 2-1/4 lengths back in third.

Cummings would not rule out a return to black-type racing for Resin, though given her history he was not applying too much pressure.

"We' ve got our feet on the ground and if she doesn't have too much more racing in her then at least she's got that important city win," he said.

Resin was one of four horses to break through for their first wins on Wednesday.

The Chris Waller-trained duo Lean Mean Machine and Madam Rouge also got off the mark while recently gelded former Hawkes Racing three-year-old Dissolution made the perfect start to his career with Brad Widdup.

Waller said Lean Mean Machine ($3.10) would not be pushed over autumn after the colt beat Munich ($5.50) by three-quarters of a length in the Pluck@Vinery Handicap (1000m).

"I've been in this position before where you get sucked into it and normally it doesn't work," he said.

Waller was happy Madam Rouge ($3.70) justified the faith of track riders by winning the TAB Handicap (1000m), 1-1/4 lengths clear of Dream Child ($13).

"She's one they identified before Christmas so it's good to see her put her hand up," he said.

Waller ended the meeting with four winners after Sexy Eyes and Augustus won the TAB.com.au Handicap (1400m) and Pierro@Coolmore Australia Mile respectively.