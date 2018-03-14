Bolero King goes back-to-back for Conners

Trainer Clarry Conners praised his gelding Bolero King after beating the might of the Godolphin stable on his home track at Warwick Farm.

"It's good to see the battlers win," Conners said after Bolero King ($5) took out the Ranvet Neutrolene Handicap by a half-neck from Selita ($9).

Favourite Beau Geste ($3) was the same margin further back in third after flying home for Godolphin head trainer James Cummings.

It was the second win a row for Bolero King this campaign after saluting at Canterbury in February over 1100m.

"He's a pretty honest horse and one of the big things is he drew a barrier and the fella on top (jockey Tim Clark) has got him so well," Conners said.

The trainer has tried to keep the big five-year-old gelding in a leaner condition this campaign.

"I've always been a big feeder, and he loved that but then he was a bit slow so I've tried to keep the weight off him".

Bolero King now has five wins from 12 starts.