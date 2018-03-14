Titans tip injury concern Taylor to fire

A hamstring complaint has sidelined Ash Taylor but teammate Jai Arrow has tipped the Gold Coast No.7 to come out with guns blazing on Saturday against the Warriors.

Ash Taylor has missed Gold Coast training but the Titans expect a big NRL game against the Warriors.

Taylor was a notable absentee when rested for Wednesday's training session.

However, the Titans have played down the star halfback's injury as they prepare to back up from their stirring round-one comeback victory over Canberra.

Taylor was at his inspirational best last week for the Titans, with four try assists and the match-winning conversion, as Gold Coast hit back from 18-0 down after 12 minutes to seal a last gasp 30-28 triumph over the Raiders.

And Titans prop Arrow expected Taylor to fire again against a Warriors side, buzzing from their season-opening upset over South Sydney in Perth.

"Ash is a pretty freakish bloke with ball in hand and his kicking game, just the way he shapes the ball and gets it to curve," Arrow said.

"It's good to see him start like that.

"Hopefully, he comes out with guns blazing (against Warriors)."

But Arrow said they couldn't rely on Taylor and their bench forwards, led by Will Matthews, to spark another comeback if they made a similar slow start against the high flying Warriors.

"The first 12 minutes (against Canberra) was a bit scary and, to be honest, I thought we were in for a long day but the boys showed some courage," Arrow said.

"But the Warriors are a big side with class in the halves - a slow start will kill us.

"They like to play fast, flat footy. We will have to start better.

"If they have an 18-0 lead, they will be pretty hard to catch."

Besides Taylor, Titans prop Leilani Latu has been cleared of a finger injury and captain Ryan James has received the all-clear after a first-half concussion against the Raiders.

Brendan Elliot (ankle), Brenko Lee (knee) and Ryan Simpkins (knee) are expected to return in three weeks to full training.

After savouring the round-one win, the Titans won't play again at home ground Cbus Super Stadium until April 28 due to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

They will become the NRL's road warriors with the next six games played away including "home" matches in Toowoomba (St George Illawarra, March 25) and Gladstone (Manly, April 8).

"We are away the next six weeks. Hopefully, that bonds us together," Arrow said of their road trip.