SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank said on Wednesday it would provide short-term loans to General Motors' <GM.N> South Korean unit after April, should the company cooperate with due diligence.

South Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea

The two sides have agreed that the due diligence, which started in earnest on Wednesday, would continue for two months, the KDB said in a statement.

GM Korea has previously said that without new funding from its major shareholders it would have a first-quarter "cash crisis".

