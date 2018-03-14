Heathcote in perfect day out at Doomben

There was only one downside to trainer Rob Heathcote's day when he trained three winners from three runners at Doomben on Wednesday.

Crystal Amor was one of three winners for leading trainer Robert Heathcote at Doomben.

Heathcote had to share the limelight with fellow trainer Ben Currie who trained his 100th overall winner for the season, becoming the seventh in Australia to do so in 2017-2018.

Heathcote saddled up First Class Miss ($2.50), Crystal Amor ($1.80) and Foxy Affair ($6.50) who were all impressive winners.

The multiple Brisbane premiership winner Heathcote had a few days holiday at Hamilton Island last week and has had five winners since returning on Friday.

"Maybe it was the short break but the stars have aligned and we are having a good run," Heathcote said.

"Sean Cormack has ridden two for me today and Taylor Marshall one so it is good have in-form jockeys."

Currie had a winner with Apoloboom ($6.50) which was his 98th Queensland victory to go with two winners in NSW.

"I actually scratched him on Saturday because of the wet track but he handled it today in style. It is great to get 100 overall winners with four months of the season to go."

Currie had 107 overall winners last season of which 103 were in Queensland.

Apprentice Marshall, who won on Crystal Amor, has only been riding in Queensland for a month but has already won seven races including six in the metropolitan area.