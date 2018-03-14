Stocks to watch

MGC - MG UNIT TRUST - steady at 92 cents

Independent expert KPMG says Canadian dairy giant Saputo's proposed $1.3 billion takeover of troubled Australian dairy processor Murray Goulburn is fair and reasonable.

NWS - NEWS CORP - down 11 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $21.34

News Corp is offloading a football highlights mobile app in a deal that will give it a stake in a video service co-owned by nine of the world's top clubs.

SMP - SMARTPAY - up 3 cents, or 15.4 per cent, at 22.5 cents

Shares in the payment provider continue to rise after Smartpay announced on Tuesday a deal with Chinese giant Alipay that it hopes will give it access to the burgeoning Chinese tourist market.