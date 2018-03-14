Vietnamese leader arrives ahead of summit

The Vietnamese prime minister is the first leader to arrive ahead of this week's special summit on Australia and South East Asia ties.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc touched down in Canberra on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to receive a ceremonial welcome on Thursday ahead of meetings with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The pair is expected to sign a new strategic partnership aimed at deepening trade and defence ties.

Mr Turnbull is hosting leaders from the 10-country Association of South East Asian Nations at a special summit in Sydney which kicks off from Friday.

The program has a busy agenda focused on business ties, regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation, smart cities and education links.

The Singapore and Indonesian leaders are also expected to arrive early.