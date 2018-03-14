Guthmann-Chester wins Sandown series race

Leading Queensland apprentice Jag Guthmann-Chester has made the trip to Melbourne for race in an apprentice series and collected the cash.

The opening race of the series was held in Tasmania last month and will move to Doomben next Wednesday with the final at Gawler on April 11.

Guthmann-Chester was having his first ride in Melbourne and drew the $1.50 favourite Heptagon in Wednesday's Mitavte National Apprentice Riders Race at Sandown.

Apprenticed to Bruce Hill on the Gold Coast, Guthmann-Chester has been race riding for around four years and has booted home more than 100 winners.

His 16 metropolitan winners this season places him in eighth position on the Brisbane jockeys' premiership, led by Jeff Lloyd.

"It's awesome," Guthmann-Chester said.

"It's a nice big track and every horse gets their chance.

"I had the good luck with the draw getting on a nice horse and I have to thank the connections.

"I went to Tasmania last year for a provincial series and I've been lucky enough to come here today and get the win also."

Guthmann-Chester led home an interstate quinella with Raquel Clark, representing South Australia, finishing second on Kazio with Victoria's Ethan Brown filling third place on Ripplebrook.