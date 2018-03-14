Giants AFL star Shiel OK after head knock

Greater Western Sydney say star midfielder Dylan Shiel will be fine to start the AFL season despite a head knock at training.

Shiel went to ground near the end of the Giants' training session on Wednesday after colliding with teammate Matt de Boer.

Giants football manager Wayne Campbell said the All-Australian Shiel was in no danger of missing the round one clash with the Western Bulldogs on Sunday week.

"He got a little knock to his head but he got up and walked off ... it looked dire but he's OK," Campbell told SEN.

"It was a bit of stinger on the shoulder and hurt his neck a little bit, but he's not concussed.

"Right now I'd say he's certain (for round one) unless something pops up.

"Obviously I've asked the doctors if he's OK and they said he's absolutely clear."

The collision sent a major scare through the Giants' camp as Shiel was left concussed following a knock with Richmond captain Trent Cotchin during last year's preliminary final.