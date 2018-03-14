Flanno hits out at Cooper again as feud gets ugly

Cronulla NRL coach Shane Flanagan has fired another shot back at North Queensland's Gavin Cooper, suggesting people will question his standing in the game if he continues to accuse the Sharks of dirty tactics.

Cronulla have savaged Gavin Cooper (R) again for criticising the Sharks' tackling of Matt Scott.

Cooper caused a furore in Sharks territory on Monday when he claimed Cronulla defenders deliberately targeted and twisted the surgically repaired knee of Matt Scott in last week's clash.

The Queensland State of Origin second-rower backed up his claims again on Tuesday night on Fox Sports, insisting he would not take the comments back despite denials from the Sharks.

But Flanagan said he'd closely reviewed the tape, and was still angered by what he claimed were baseless accusations.

"It's really surprising it's come out not once but twice," Flanagan said.

"I do (take offence to it). It's just ridiculous. His profile in the game - people are going to start to question him if he keeps trotting out stuff like that.

"As a club, we're not happy about it."

Scott's appearance against the Sharks was his first competitive match in the NRL since a serious knee injury last year in round two.

He pulled up fine from the Cowboys' six-point season-opening win and, when asked about the matter earlier this week, claimed he'd be tested, but "not targeted too much" and that he'd rather leave it on the field.

But Flanagan again maintained on Wednesday the Sharks had no tactics to attack Scott's knees, and said they'd simply followed the conventional approach of every other team in the NRL.

"The Cowboys last year were No.1 in most-contact metres. If you don't get into the legs of a player, a forward carrying the football, you're going to be standing behind your goalposts," he said.

"Every coach does it.

"We did it under the rules; there is nothing there sinister. Matt Scott got up every time and played the ball. He never complained once.

"We're not going to go out there and try and get into his knees. That's not going to happen."