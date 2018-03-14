Hard-hitting WA fight back in SA Shield

Western Australia have overcome a woeful start to be well placed after the opening day of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in what is effectively a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Warriors rallied from 4-63 to be bowled out for 355 in Glenelg.

In reply, the Redbacks were forced to survive a single over, reaching 0-4.

South Australia's Travis Head won the toss and fast bowler Daniel Worrall (5-72) repaid his captain's faith, taking wickets in each of his first two overs.

However, WA counterattacked with some aggressive batting, led by skipper Ashton Turner, who brought up his 50 at better than a run a ball before eventually falling for 79 off 89 deliveries.

Hilton Cartwright scored a more-measured 83, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis added 86 in entertaining fashion.

Western Australia began the match marginally ahead of bottom-placed South Australia on bonus points.