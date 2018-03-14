Injured Aussie Exum on verge of NBA return

Australian guard Dante Exum is nearing a return to NBA action after reaching the final stage of his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury.

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum averages 5.4 points and 2.1 assists per game in his brief NBA career.

The 22-year-old, who separated his left shoulder in what teammate and compatriot Joe Ingles described as a "freak" accident in a pre-season game in October last year, trained with G League team Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

The Jazz described it as his last stage in the "return to play protocol".

Local media reported that Exum could return to the NBA as early as this week but head coach Quin Snyder didn't reveal a date when addressing reporters.

"Over this next week, we'll continue to evaluate where he is," Snyder told reporters on Tuesday.

"But he's put himself in a position where there's a very real chance he's going to be able to come back this year and we'll hope that's sooner than later.

"It's something you don't rush, it's step by step, but he's worked his tail off to put himself in the position he's in"

It is the second major injury of the Melbourne-born guard's brief NBA career.

He sat out the entire 2015-16 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee while playing for the Australian national team in Europe.

Exum has played 148 NBA games since he was drafted No.5 in 2014.