Tas, Vics share day one Shield honours

Tasmania and Victoria are neck-and-neck in their race for a spot in the Sheffield Shield final after a topsy-turvy opening day at Bellerive Oval.

Jake Doran led the way for Tasmania with 57 against Victoria in their Sheffield Shield match.

The Tigers finished on 7-304 at stumps on Wednesday after losing the toss.

The winner in Hobart will book a place in the Shield decider against Queensland from March 23.

Second-placed Tasmania were just 0.18 points ahead of Victoria on the ladder heading into the final-round match.

They've edged that to 0.52 after the allocation of day-one bonus points.

The Sheffield Shield scoring system awards bonus points for runs scored and wickets taken within the first 100 overs in each first innings.

Six competition points are on offer for an outright win.

Six of the Tigers' top seven made decent starts but none went on to reach triple figures.

In form Jake Doran top scored with 57 - his third half-century in as many matches.

He played on to Chris Tremain (4-64) early in the third session to leave the Tigers teetering at 5-193.

But ex-Bushranger Matthew Wade (49) and allrounder Simon Milenko (37) steadied the ship.

Wade was dropped on 42 by Glenn Maxwell but holed out seven runs right on stumps, hooking Tremain straight down the throat of Travis Dean.

Wade said the Tigers were focused on the outright win and batting tough when play resumed on Thursday.

"It hasn't really been spoken about," he said of the bonus-point scenario.

"We'll score quick enough if we just concentrate on trying to get through.

"With the Dukes ball, you find yourself getting a lot of runs through gully and backward point without really thinking about it."

Tom Rogers and Sam Rainbird will resume on day two.

Dan Christian picked up two important scalps on day one including Tigers skipper George Bailey, who was caught behind down the leg side for 29 after tea.

Tasmania were 1-74 at lunch on the back of opener Jordan Silk, who went on to score 55.

The Bushrangers are chasing their fourth-straight first-class title, while the Tigers are aiming to make their first decider since success in 2012-13.