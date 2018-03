ExxonMobil won't pay corporate tax in Australia until 2021, meaning the global gas company won't have paid corporate tax for eight years.

The company's executives told a senate hearing on Wednesday a $21 billion investment program in Bass Strait and Western Australia means it won't pay the corporate rate from 2013 to 2021.

But Exxon did pay more than $300 million in the petroleum resource rent tax in 2017.