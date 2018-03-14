Expert endorses Saputo takeover of MG

An independent expert says Canadian dairy giant Saputo's proposed $1.3 billion takeover of troubled Australian dairy processor Murray Goulburn is fair and reasonable.

Independent expert Grant Samuel says the proposed transaction is in the best interest of Murray Goulburn's suppliers and unit holders because it preserves Murray Goulburn's assets from further deterioration.

Murray Goulburn announced on Wednesday that Murray Goulburn shareholders will meet on April 5 to consider the proposed sale to Saputo.