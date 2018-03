MOSCOW (Reuters) - South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong asked Moscow to take part in processes that could become a "turning point" in resolving a crisis on the Korean peninsula, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Chung, who arrived in Moscow for talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said the Korean crisis should be reserved by peaceful means.



