Tottenham apologise for survey question

Tottenham have apologised for a "wholly unacceptable" question which formed part of a survey sent to fans in the United States asking whether "a woman's place is in the home".

Posts on social media emerged from Tottenham supporters in America revealing they had received a club email with the subject heading: 'Calling all US Spurs fans: tell us what you think'.

A screen-grab of the email, complete with a club crest at the top, read: "We have an ongoing commitment to learn more about the specific requirements of our loyal fans and everyone who interacts with the club.

"Therefore, we're seeking your help to increase our understanding of what you think about Spurs and football/sport in general."

Spurs fans were then "invited" to complete a survey, which the Premier League club later confirmed had been compiled by a third party.

It had the wording: "For each of the following statements please indicate how much you agree or disagree ..."

One of the statements presented, said to have come towards the end of the survey, read: "A woman's place is in the home". Below were the options "Definitely agree", "Tend to agree", "Neither agree nor disagree", "Tend to disagree" and "Definitely disagree".

Several US-based Spurs supporters said they had received the same question while completing the survey.

In a statement to Press Association Sport on Tuesday, a spokesman for Tottenham confirmed the question had been swiftly removed once the "regrettable oversight" was discovered.

"The survey questions were compiled by a third party on behalf of the club. The inclusion of this question in a club survey was wholly unacceptable and a regrettable oversight," the Tottenham club spokesman said.

"It has been immediately removed from the survey for any other fans now looking to fill this out.

"We sincerely apologise to anyone offended by its initial inclusion."