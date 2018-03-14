Luongo's QPR stun Jedi's Villa in England

Massimo Luongo's QPR recorded a shock 3-1 win at Mile Jedinak's promotion hopefuls Aston Villa in the English Championship while Jackson Irvine played a key role in Hull City's big away victory.

Massimo Luongo was in the heart of QPR's midfield and the action at Aston Villa.

QPR won just their third league game of the season away from home with Luongo, who has started 33 games for Ian Holloway's side, influential in midfield against his Socceroos captain Jedinak.

There was no fluke about Rangers' success, set up in the first half by Irishman Ryan Manning's first strike of the campaign and Jake Bidwell's first ever league goal.

The visitors completed Villa's humiliation when substitute Luke Freeman scored in the 82nd minute.

Villa defender James Chester replied in the 88th minute but was nothing more than a consolation goal.

The heavy defeat leaves Villas seven points behind second-placed Cardiff City, in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

QPR are 15th in the 24-team league.

Irvine's fine form for Hull continued with the assist for the game's opening goal in their 3-0 win at Ipswich Town,

The Socceroos midfielder headed the ball down from inside the penalty area for Markus Henriksen to fire home smartly on 18 minutes.

Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen added to the scoreline to lift the Tigers to 17th, nine points above the bottom three.

Irvine scored in Hull's weekend win over Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Wolves maintained their lead at the top with a routine 3-0 win over Reading.

Defender Matt Doherty scored twice and on-loan Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe also netted at Molineux.

Cardiff won at Brentford, coming back from a goal down to prevail 3-1.

Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson and Kenneth Zahore scored for Neil Warnock's side after Neal Maupay had opened the scoring for Brentford.

Sheffield United closed the gap to the top six to two points with a 2-0 win over Burton.

Enda Stevens opened the scoring in the first half before David Brooks' goal after the break helped lift them to seventh.

At the bottom Barnsley inched three points clear of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with mid-table Norwich.

Swansea loanee Oli McBurnie celebrated his first Scotland call-up with a neat volley just before half-time only for Josh Murphy to equalise.