Blues' Docherty not ruling out 2018 return

Star Carlton defender Sam Docherty hasn't given up hope of returning from a serious knee injury this year.

Docherty, 24, is in his first month of running after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at a pre-season training session in November.

He expects his recovery time to be between nine and 12 months, meaning a best-case scenario could allow him to return in the final few rounds of the regular season.

"Timelines with the knees are just (based on) how it progresses," he told SEN.

"If I'm lucky enough that I have no setbacks, somewhere around that nine-month mark.

"But it's dependent on how I end up, when my running progresses to more intensity and volume and how it copes with that."

The man considered by senior coaching staff as a potential captain in waiting says the injury has allowed him to focus on another football passion: coaching.

He said he was excited to help out younger players by passing on his knowledge, as well as staying up to date with team tactics.

Vice-captain Docherty pointed to Jacob Weitering, Caleb Marchbank and Charlie Curnow as part of a group of experienced young players set to raise the bar this season.

"It's been a very good preseason for me, I've been very involved in the club," he said.

"There's a responsibility not only as a leader but as a senior player at the club that I assist our group.

"It's really unknown and untapped what this group can do when we get going."

Carlton face Richmond at the MCG on March 22.