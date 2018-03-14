News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Incredible video shows two-year process to give autistic boy a haircut
Incredible story behind video of autistic boy's haircut

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices are higher as traders move back into the safe haven metal following US President's Donald Trump's sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

SMP - SMARTPAY

Payment provider Smartpay hopes to tap into the burgeoning Chinese tourist market, signing a deal with Chinese giant Alipay that sent the ASX-listed firm's shares soaring as much as 64 per cent on Tuesday.

STO - SANTOS

OSH - OIL SEARCH

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil have fallen sharply on concerns over rising US production and as equities fell, driven in part by the firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Back To Top
feedback