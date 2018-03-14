Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices are higher as traders move back into the safe haven metal following US President's Donald Trump's sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

SMP - SMARTPAY

Payment provider Smartpay hopes to tap into the burgeoning Chinese tourist market, signing a deal with Chinese giant Alipay that sent the ASX-listed firm's shares soaring as much as 64 per cent on Tuesday.

STO - SANTOS

OSH - OIL SEARCH

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil have fallen sharply on concerns over rising US production and as equities fell, driven in part by the firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.