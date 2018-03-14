News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell Johnson hospitalised after nasty gym accident
Mitchell Johnson hospitalised after nasty gym accident
Cyclone Linda to bring dangerous surf (clone 39499693)
Cyclone Linda to batter coast and bring dangerous surf

Hospital security officers protest new 'school prefect' style uniform

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Security officers in Akubra hats, suits and RM Williams boots sounds like it could be the backdrop of a western movie but it will soon be the norm across some Sydney hospitals.

0314_sun_news
13:42

News Headlines: Wednesday 14 March
0314_0500_nat_cyclone
1:27

Tropical Cyclone Linda to batter Queensland coast
Farage laughs as Juncker claims UK will 'regret' Brexit
0:27

Farage laughs as Juncker claims UK will 'regret' Brexit
Trump ousts Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
0:57

Trump ousts Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
Trump administration condemns nerve agent attack
0:40

Trump administration condemns nerve agent attack
0313_0530_nat_newsbreak
6:33

Newsbreak - March 13
Several Inches of Snow Fall Across Southern Virginia
0:45

Several Inches of Snow Fall Across Southern Virginia
0311_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:23

Newsbreak - March 11
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
 

The outfit is the new uniform that security guards at Royal Prince Alfred hospital and several other Sydney hospitals are expected to wear from Wednesday.

But RPA security guards will instead dress in union T-shirts as they protest against the "inappropriate" uniforms imposed by management, Health Services Union NSW branch secretary Gerard Hayes said.

Mr Hayes told Yahoo7 the suit and tie uniform was something more suited to a 'school prefect', and argued that they would hamper security officers dealing with mental health and ice-affected patients.

This is the uniform security guards are expected to wear from Wednesday. Source: Health Services Union

The uniforms, which Mr Hayes estimates will cost the government about $1000 each, will replace their current police-style attire.

Mr Hayes says it "beggars belief" the security officers are expected to wear an Akubra hat, suit and boots while interacting and caring for patients.

"It's not like you're a concierge at the Hilton," Mr Hayes said.

"People will vomit on you, officers will be dealing with patients who may be distressed and violent, and ice addicts in the emergency department."

Mr Hayes told the ABC "security officers at RPA are simply standing up for common sense".

"RPA management seems more interested in dressing security officers up like school prefects than resourcing them to properly do their jobs," he said.

Members have taken a firm stance refusing to wear the new uniform despite possible disciplinary action by management, Mr Hayes said.

"It's not a fashion statement, it needs to be a uniform," he said.

Prince Alfred Hospital. Source: AAP / Stock image

The new uniform also applies to security guards at Balmain, Canterbury, Concord Repatriation and Sydney Dental hospitals.

A spokesperson from Sydney Local Health District rejected the union's claims of the suits being unsafe, the ABC reports.

"For some of our patients, [this] tends to escalate situations rather than de-escalating them," the spokesperson said.

"The new uniform gives our security staff a professional style and quiet authority and has been received well by patients and visitors."

Back To Top
feedback