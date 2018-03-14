BMC's Rohan Dennis wins Tirreno time trial

Australian BMC star Rohan Dennis has proved best in the final stage of the Tirreno Adriatico stage race for the second year in a row.

Australian Rohan Dennis has been a member of BMC Racing Team since 2014.

The national time trial champion covered the 10km route around San Benedetto del Tronto three seconds faster than last year to hold off Lotto's Jos van Emden and Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo.

Fellow Australians Michael Hepburn and Luke Durbridge, both of Mitchelton-Scott, finished inside the top 10.

Dennis, who finished well down the general standings this year after coming second last year, said he was happy with his ride.

"It hasn't been the best week for me,' he said.

"I couldn't repeat what I did last year or improve in the climbs and on the general classification, but I think today was quite good. It gave me a bit more confidence in what I am doing."

But Dennis' victory was bittersweet for BMC after their general classification hope, Italy's Damiano Caruso, couldn't overcome the three-second deficit to overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski.

The local hope, who was thrust into the box seat after Australian Richie Porte pulled out of the race due to illness, gave 21 seconds to his Sky rival.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the win but (Caruso) was exceptional this week making sure he didn't lose too much time on the big mountain stage," Dennis said.

"Those two long stages were super hard so hats off to him for second overall."

Geraint Thomas came in third overall, 32 seconds behind his Sky teammate, while Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates finished fifth, one minute and 10 seconds adrift.