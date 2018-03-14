ECA provisionally suspend Greece's PAOK

The European Club Association has announced the provisional suspension of PAOK soccer club, whose president Ivan Savvidis invaded the field during a Greek Super league match.

Savvidis took to the field on Sunday to protest against a referee's call while apparently carrying a gun during the league match between PAOK and AEK Athens.

"In light of this, and in accordance with the ECA Statutes, the ECA Executive Board unanimously decided to suspend, with immediate effect, PAOK FC as member of the European Club Association," the European body explained in a statement on its website.

The suspension will be in force "until further notice" as the ECA will consider the next steps in its upcoming general assembly, due to be held within two weeks in Rome.

"The ECA exists to protect the integrity and regularity of competitions and matches as well as the sporting values and principles on which European football is based," the association added.

A FIFA delegation will travel to Athens later on Tuesday to discuss with the authorities the situation of Greek soccer and analyse what disciplinary measures should be taken against the soccer federation there.

Greek Sports Minister Giorgos Vasileiadis announced on Monday the country's soccer league was suspended until further notice after the incident.

The incident took place in stoppage time just after the referee invalidated a PAOK goal for offside, the only tally of the match.

After much deliberation, the referee decided to count the goal.

However, the fact that Savvidis, a Russian-Greek businessman, invaded the field while armed has triggered a wave of indignation, not just in the soccer world.

Greek police issued an arrest warrant for Savvidis and four other people, likely the bodyguards who accompanied him onto the pitch.