International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes fell on Tuesday as the dismissal of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the possibility of additional US import tariffs against China dragged down stocks across sectors.

President Donald Trump fired Tillerson after a series of public rifts over issues including North Korea and Russia. Trump has appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo, seen as loyal to the president, to replace Tillerson. To lead the CIA, the president has tapped Gina Haspel, the agency's deputy director.

"Any time there's change, investors get nervous," said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management in Boston. "They have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what the implications might be."

Still, Carey said, at least the nominees to lead the State Department and the CIA are familiar names.

"I don't think either change will be troubling to the market as people reflect on the qualifications of the people stepping into the roles," he said.

US stocks added to losses after Politico reported that a package of tariffs targeting $30 billion a year in Chinese imports could be rolled out as soon as next week.

The markets had opened higher after data showed US consumer price growth slowed in February, an indication that an anticipated pickup in inflation probably will be only gradual.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 171.58 points, or 0.68 per cent lower, to 25,007.03, the S&P 500 lost 17.71 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 2,765.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.31 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 7,511.01.

LONDON: Britain's top share index succumbed to gains in the pound on Tuesday after US President Trump's sacking of Rex Tillerson, while disappointing earnings updates weighed on mid caps.

The FTSE ended down 1.1 per cent at 7,138.78 points, while the mid cap index fell 1.3 per cent, while Germany's Dax was down 1.59 per cent, and France's CAC lost 0.64 per cent.

That boosted sterling to a two-week high, hitting the FTSE's international earners, in particular big consumer staples.

Mid cap Greencore's shares plunged after the food manufacturer cut its 2018 profit guidance due to issues at its US business.

Investec placed its forecasts and price target under review, noting that even though commercial developments gave the group confidence that the financial performance will improve through into 2019, this was later than management had expected.

Greencore was down more than 30 per cent, the biggest loser among mid caps and the stock's biggest one-day loss ever.

Still among mid caps, TC ICAP fell 10.5 per cent after annual profits at the world's largest interdealer broker fell short of analyst expectations.

TOKYO: Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday, but the gains were limited ahead of US inflation data later in the day which could offer clues on the pace of interest rate rises this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent after spending much of the day swerving in and out of negative territory.

Japan's Nikkei recouped earlier losses and rose 0.7 per cent, with gains in chip-related technology shares helping offset losses in steelmakers and automakers still weighed by concerns about US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Shanghai dipped 0.49 per cent, while tech-heavy South Korean shares advanced 0.48 per cent and 0.85 per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Tuesday rose 0.11 per cent, to 8,473.14.