Morrison 'considering' Dora film help

Treasurer Scott Morrison says the government is considering whether it will help make children's movie Dora the Explorer more affordable to film in Australia.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the federal government has until Friday to agree to increase the tax offset incentive or risk losing the multi-million-dollar blockbuster.

"We consider all these on a case-by-case basis. The last one we did was a very significant one and that was the Aqua Man film that was filmed in southeast Queensland and the federal government stumped up there significantly," Mr Morrison told the Seven Network on Wednesday.