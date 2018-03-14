Cousins, Keenum on the move as NFL market revs up

Los Angeles (AFP) - Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is poised to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL by signing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, multiple US media reports said Tuesday.

Cousins, one of the most sought-after targets in the offseason quarterback market, will sign a fully guaranteed $84 million (67.8 million euros) deal worth $28 million a season.

That salary tops the $27.5 million a year paid to Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, currently the league's highest-paid quarterback.

Cousins' agent Mike McCartney declined to confirm the reports in remarks to ESPN on Tuesday.

"No final decisions have been made," McCartney said.

"The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That's all we can say right now."

The reports came after Cousins bade a public farewell to Washington on Monday.

"As I'm about to make one of the bigger decisions of my life, I'll be saying goodbye to my familiar life as a Redskin," he wrote on his website.

"After calling Washington home for the past six years, the team has decided to move on to another option and, in turn my family and I will be moving on as well."

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards last season -- the third straight year he has topped 4,000 yards in a season.

The 29-year-old had been expected to leave ever since the Redskins signed Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cousins' imminent arrival at Minnesota means Vikings quarterback Case Keenum -- who piloted the franchise to within one win of the Super Bowl last season -- is set to leave when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Keenum is poised to join the Denver Broncos, who have struggled to settle on a starting quarterback since the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016.