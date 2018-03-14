News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sydney hospital security protest uniforms (clone 39499579)
Hospital security officers protest new 'school prefect' style uniform

Democrats want next U.S. secretary of state to be tougher on Russia

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's stance on Russia as too soft and indicated that his approach to the country accused of meddling in U.S. elections will come up when they consider his nominee for secretary of state next month.

Saying that outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "was not close to tough enough on Russia," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped that Mike Pompeo, nominated to head the State Department, "will be a lot tougher and we hope he can persuade the president to be tougher, because the president is not serving American interests."


(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Back To Top
feedback