Russian, U.S. top generals discuss Syria by phone

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia's military General Staff and the head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff discussed the Syrian crisis, including the situation in besieged eastern Ghouta, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The two men agreed in their telephone conversation to continue bilateral contacts, it added.
Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in that country's civil war, while the United States has backed rebel groups opposed to him.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones)

