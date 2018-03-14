News

Factbox: New England snow storm knocks out power to over 270,000

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities in New England said a snow storm battering the region on Tuesday knocked out power to over 270,000 homes and businesses.

Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Thomas and Diane Craft)

