LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was with Britain "all the way" in a telephone call with Prime Minister Theresa May.

"President Trump said the US was with the UK all the way, agreeing that the Russian government must provide unambiguous answers as to how this nerve agent came to be used," May's spokesman said in a statement.





(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)