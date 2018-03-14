News

Russia warns Britain against cyber attack response to spy poisoning

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in London said on Tuesday it was seriously concerned about reports that Britain could launch a cyber attack against Russia and urged the UK to carefully weigh the consequences of such action.

"Not only is Russia groundlessly and provocatively accused of the Salisbury incident, but apparently, plans are being developed in the UK to strike Russia with cyber weapons," the Russian embassy in London said.
"Statements by a number of MPs, 'Whitehall sources' and 'experts' regarding a possible 'deployment' of 'offensive cyber-capabilities' cause serious concern," it added. "We invite the British side to once again consider the consequences of such a reckless move."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

