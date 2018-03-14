Cowboys hopeful over Carney return

A lack of NRL feedback on Todd Carney's return has not deterred North Queensland coach Paul Green.

The Cowboys mentor remains hopeful the controversial playmaker will be cleared to take up a 2018 deal despite hearing little since lodging a contract with the NRL.

"I am not sure. We haven't got a lot of feedback from the NRL but now we have lodged a contract hopefully that process will swing into gear now," Green said.

The North Queensland coach admitted he had no idea how long the process to sanction 31-year-old Carney would take.

"I am not sure, it's in their hands now," he said.

"We've done what we can.

"We have tried to do as much due diligence as we can.

"We tried to get a position from them early but they didn't really give us much indication."

NRL boss Todd Greenberg confirmed on Monday that they had received the contract from the Cowboys and would treat the application "on its merits".

Greenberg played down talk that the NRL could deny former Dally M medallist Carney for at least another year.

As part of the application process, the NRL will interview Carney, who was deregistered in 2014 over the infamous "bubbler" incident.

North Queensland are hoping to sign Carney as back-up for their halves Johnathan Thurston, Michael Morgan and Te Maire Martin.