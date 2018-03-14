UK looking forward to excellent relationship with new U.S. Secretary of State: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking forward to continuing good relations with the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after the departure of Rex Tillerson.

"We are grateful for the excellent relationship and cooperation that we have had with Rex Tillerson and look forward to that continuing under the new U.S. Secretary of State," the spokesman told reporters.



