Timing of flu vaccine critical: RACGP

Timing is everything, especially when it comes to getting the flu shot.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) says the timing of influenza vaccination is critical to ensuring patients have the highest level of protection when the flu season arrives.

Rushing out to getting the flu vaccination too early may put people at serious risk, warns RACGP President Dr Bastian Seidel.

"Typically, flu season affects Australia from June to September, with the peak being August," Dr Seidel said.

"Recent evidence suggests that protection following flu vaccination may begin to wear off after three to four months, so timing of vaccination is critical," he said.

Concerned some vaccine providers are already advising patients to receive the flu vaccination, Australians are encouraged to consult a specialist GP about when to get the annual flu jab.

"The last thing we want to see this year is patients doing the right thing and receiving a flu vaccination, only for the vaccination wear off by the time we reach flu season," said Dr Seidel.