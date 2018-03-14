Germany's Merkel to talk to Britain's May on Tuesday: lawmakers

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel will talk to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, several German lawmakers from her conservative bloc said after a meeting with the chancellor.

They did not give any details about what the pair would discuss. Earlier on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned a nerve agent attack in England on a former spy that the British government has blamed on Russia, and said the perpetrators must be held accountable.





(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)