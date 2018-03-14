UK ambassador to Russia: UK expects Russian explanation on nerve agent used in Salisbury

News

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador in Moscow, Laurie Bristow, said on Tuesday Britain expected an explanation from Russia on how a nerve agent used in an attack on a former double agent came to be in Britain.

"I reiterated the points made by Prime Minister May that we expect by the end of today an account from the Russian state as to how this material came to be used in Salisbury," Bristow said after meeting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov.


(Reporting by Gena Novik; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

