Today's Birthday 14/3

Today's Birthday, March 14: Ansel Elgort, US actor and electronic musician (1994 - ).

Today's Birthday, March 14: Ansel Elgort, US actor and electronic musician (1994 - ).

Five years after his screen debut, Ansel Elgort has a Golden Globe nomination and a legion of teenage fans that rival a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

A gifted actor, electronic musician, sportsman and dancer, a recent New York Times article was aptly titled: Is There Anything Ansel Elgort Can't Do?"

A native New Yorker, his father Arthur Elgort is a famous fashion photographer who's worked with Vogue for over thirty years, while his mother Grethe Barret Holby is an opera director.

The youngest of three, Elgort enjoyed a blessed childhood, able to focus on performance from age 12. He attended the Professional Performing Arts School then the Upper West elite LaGuardia High.

His former LaGuardia drama teacher Harry Shifman describes the triple threat musical-theatre performer as "startlingly authentic and believable," Shifman told Vanity Fair.

He made his screen debut in the 2013 adaptation of Stephen King's novel and supernatural horror film Carrie. The film was savaged by critics but Elgort's performance stood out.

He was then cast in the popular Divergent movie series alongside Shailene Woodley. The two young actors went on to play the lead roles in 2014's The Fault In Our Stars. His performance was met with critical acclaim and Indiewire listed him amongst the best actors under twenty years of age.

Following multiple record deals with Staar Traxx and Size Records also in 2014, he released singles Unite and Beatport, and signed another deal the following year with Island Records.

In 2017 he played the title role in Edgar Wright's action film Baby Driver, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

Starring alongside Kevin Spacey for a second time in Billionaire Boys Club, the crime thriller was set for a 2018 release but after allegations accusing Spacey of sexual misconduct surfaced last year, the film's future is now uncertain.

In February 2018 it was announced that Elgort and Jake Gyllenhaal would play brothers sucked into Boston's criminal underworld in an upcoming thriller, Finest Kind.