Little boy's mystery illness causes up to 50 seizures a day
Suspicious items sent to Britain's parliament deemed non-hazardous

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Two suspicious packages sent to Britain's parliament have been found not to be hazardous after a police investigation, a spokesman for the parliament said on Tuesday.

"Two items of mail containing suspicious substances were investigated by the Met Police and (were) found not to be hazardous," parliament said in a statement.
"The affected areas were temporarily cordoned off but no evacuation was necessary. One person attended hospital as a precaution."



(Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison and Alison Williams)

