By Tatiana Jancarikova

Slovak PM under pressure to agree early election as coalition unravels

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico faced pressure on Tuesday to agree to an early election after a junior party looked set to abandon his three-party coalition government following mass protests against corruption and the murder of a journalist.

The Most-Hid (Bridge) party, a centrist group representing the ethnic Hungarian minority in Slovakia, said on Monday it wanted a deal with coalition partners on a snap election or it would leave the government.

Slovakia was thrown into crisis after the murder in late February of a journalist investigating corruption and last week saw the largest street protests since the end of communism nearly three decades ago as anger grows over graft allegations.

Organizers have promised new demonstrations for Friday.

Mid-way through a third term, Fico faces calls to quit, a blow to the long-time prime minister who has sought to stand out from largely euroskeptic leaders in central Europe by pushing the country of 5.4 million closer to the European Union's core.

Fico was due to respond to Most-Hid's demands on Tuesday. A government spokeswoman said the coalition parties were holding talks which began at mid-day.

Fico's other coalition partner, the Slovak National Party (SNS), which has moved from the far-right towards the center in recent years, said on Tuesday it would only talk about an early election if the government or coalition falls apart.

The political fallout following the murder of reporter Jan Kuciak poses the biggest challenge to Fico.

An EU member since 2004, Slovakia has grown rapidly in that time and entered the euro zone in 2009. Fico's Smer party has long led in opinion polls by a wide margin, gaining voters with a mix of handouts, such as free train tickets for students and pensioners, and controlling the deficit.

But many blame Fico for failing to fight graft and cronyism.



CORRUPTION, CONSPIRACIES

Kuciak had focused on tax fraud involving politically-connected businessmen and had been looking at suspected mafia links to Italian businessman in the country before his death.

One of the men had past business links with two Slovaks who later worked in Fico's office. Both have resigned but deny links to the murder. Their Italian former business partner denies connections to the mafia. No one has been charged over the killing of Kuciak and his fiancee.

Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, a Fico protege, resigned on Monday - which Most-Hid had sought to calm the situation.

Despite this, two sources in Most-Hid said the growing protests along with Fico's combative rhetoric pushed the party to Monday's decision to seek an early election.

Echoing Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Fico has accused foreign forces of trying to destabilize Slovakia and has questioned the president's meetings with financier George Soros in New York last year.

Analysts see growing chances of an early election. A minority government of Fico's Smer and SNS was also possible, with the support of independent lawmakers or the far-right People's Party-Our Slovakia party.

"Smer may still win the early election despite the loss of some voters but Fico's aggressive communication weakens its coalition potential," political analyst Aneta Vilagi said.

Fico's coalition holds 78 seats in the 150-member parliament. It will face a no-confidence vote, filed by the opposition, next Monday and 76 votes would topple it.

For an early election, 90 votes in parliament are needed.



(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Janet Lawrence)