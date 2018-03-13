ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche will be able to compensate or overcompensate for falling revenue from patent-expired drugs facing competition from rivals' copies through its new medicines, Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.

Roche CEO says new drugs will offset biosimilar incursions

Schwan's outlook, delivered to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Basel, confirms Roche's previous guidance that 2018 sales will be flat or grow by a low-single-digit percentage compared to last year, amid incursions from so-called biosimilar drugs.



(Reporting by John Miller)