British ambassador meeting Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador in Moscow, Laurie Bristow, met Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov at the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow, a spokesman for the embassy said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russian news agencies said the foreign ministry had summoned Bristow amid tensions over the nerve agent poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.

The foreign ministry's press office told Reuters it had no additional comment.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said it is "highly likely" that Moscow was behind the poisoning of Skripal in the English city of Salisbury. Russia has dismissed these allegations as a "circus show" and part of a political campaign against Moscow.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, in response to May's claims, the British government had refused to provide Moscow access to materials related to the poison attack on Skripal and his daughter.



