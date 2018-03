MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that establishing more de-escalation zones in Syria was not a priority for now.

He told reporters that it was important to prevent violation of ceasefire agreements in eastern Ghouta, a situation which he planned to discuss with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who is on a visit to Moscow.



(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)