Italy's League chief sees no unilateral, improvised exit from the euro

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's far-right League, which emerged the largest conservative party in national elections on March 4, said on Tuesday that he did not see the country suddenly leaving the euro.

"The euro is and remains a flawed currency," League leader Matteo Salvini told reporters in Strasbourg, repeating his common line.

"There is no unilateral and improvised exit on the horizon," he added.

The election earlier this month ended in stalemate, with an alliance of conservative parties led by the League falling 49 seats short of a majority in the lower house of parliament.

Salvini, the League leader, campaigned on rewriting European Union budget rules in order to make drastic tax cuts, and on mass deportations of irregular migrants.[nL8N1PW4ZE]



(Writing by Steve Scherer, additional reporting by Isla Binnie and Massimiliano Di Giorgio)