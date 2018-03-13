Time to turn Brexit speeches into treaties: EU's Juncker

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Speeches made about the future relationship between Britain and the European Union needed to be translated into treaties and agreements as soon as possible, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that we need further clarity from the UK if we are to reach an understanding on our future relationship," Juncker told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"As the clock counts down, with one year to go, it is now time to translate speeches into treaties, to turn commitments into agreements," he added.



(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)