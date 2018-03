BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state TV showed a group of civilians, including sick and injured people, it said were leaving the insurgent enclave in eastern Ghouta into government territory on Tuesday.

Yasser Delwan, a political official with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction, said a group of patients had left under a deal for a medical evacuation with Russia, the government's ally, through the United Nations.



(Reporting by Ellen Francis)