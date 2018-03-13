Taufua keen to get busy for Sea Eagles

Jorge Taufua is making up for lost time.

Manly winger Jorge Taufua made his return from a torn ACL against Newcastle last Friday night.

After having his 2017 NRL season cruelly cut short by a torn ACL, the hard-running Manly winger signalled he was ready to return to his destructive best in his first game in nine months last week.

The injury-plagued outside back carried the ball 25 times in their golden-point loss to Newcastle, more than any other player in round one.

Taufua described his rehabilitation as exhausting both mentally and physically and went into the clash desperate to have as much of an impact as possible.

"You're not running and not walking like you used to, you're not as confident in your stepping and whatnot," Taufua said.

"But I'm very fortunate the staff here have given me a good program, it gave me my confidence back.

"It's a good, solid 12 months post-surgery before you're 100 per cent. I'm nine months post-surgery so it's all going well."

Taufua's recovery is still on-going - he arrives at the Sea Eagles' Narrabeen training base before his teammates to keep up his rehab before each field session.

After being unable to make more than 18 appearances in each of the last four seasons because of injury, Taufua was hoping for some clear air.

"I want to play as many games as I can this year," Taufua said.

"It's definitely not easy having those setbacks and I'm really grateful for the support I've had from the club and my family and friends."