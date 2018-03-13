Cory Parish charged over Bendigo ride

Caulfield Cup-winning jockey Cory Parish will have to front the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board after being charged over a recent ride at Bendigo.

Caulfield Cup-winning jockey Cory Parish has been charged for his handling of a horse at Bendigo.

Racing Victoria stewards on Tuesday charged Parish with not taking all reasonable and permissible measures throughout a race on February 28 to ensure the horse he was riding, Sonaree, was given full opportunity to win or obtain the best possible placing.

Four-year-old gelding Sonaree, who is trained by David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, finished fifth in the 1000m maiden, beaten just over 2-1/2 lengths in his third career start.

Stewards said approaching and passing the 200m Parish failed to take a run that presented between two horses, Lechter and Champagne Scent, when there was sufficient room to do so.

They also allege from the 100m Parish made insufficient effort to shift to the outside of Lechter to obtain clear running, and/or, he failed to ride Sonaree with sufficient vigour and purpose over the final 100m.

No date has been set for the RAD Board hearing into the charge.

Parish claimed the biggest win of his career last spring when he guided outsider Boom Time to victory in the $3 million Caulfield Cup for the Hayes/Dabernig team.