Terrifying moment elderly driver 'trying to perform u-turn' smashes into car
Japan's Abe doesn't see North Korea buying time through talks with U.S., South Korea: Seoul

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doesn't believe North Korea will use summits with the United States and South Korea to buy time to pursue its nuclear and missile programs, South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday.

"North Korea has big negotiations to make at the inter-Korean summit and later its summit with the United States and in light of the situation I don't think (North Korea) will use this opportunity to simply buy time," Abe was cited as saying by the Blue House in a statement.
Abe was speaking to South Korea's National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon earlier in the day. Suh is visiting Tokyo to brief officials there on his visit to North Korea and later the United States regarding denuclearsiation talks with Pyongyang.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

