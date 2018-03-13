Ron Quinton duo renew rivalry in Coolmore

Ron Quinton might not be confronted with the task of weighing up the merits of his stable stars as often after they go head-to-head in the Coolmore Classic.

Ron Quinton's stable stars Dixie Blossoms and Daysee Doom run against each other in the Coolmore.

Dixie Blossoms and Daysee Doom are set to clash for the seventh time in Saturday's Group One Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill, and while the duo has previously focused on fillies and mares races they may take different paths during the rest of the autumn.

The Randwick trainer said he was keen to test Dixie Blossoms over longer trips this campaign, with a nomination for the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick next month a pointer to the new strategy.

"We've always thought she might run 2000 metres. She's got stamina on the mare's side and the way she races, we think she could probably handle a bit further," Quinton said.

Dixie Blossoms, who has never raced beyond 1600 metres, contested the Group Two Emancipation Stakes (1500m) Group One Queen Of The Turf (1600m) a year ago but this year the Group One Doncaster Mile and Queen Elizabeth Stakes are on her schedule.

Quinton said Daysee Doom would not venture past 1600m as she seeks to build on her record of eight wins from 18 starts.

The five-year-olds have each recorded one win against each other and usually cross the line in close proximity.

Quinton expected another tight tussle in the Coolmore Classic for which Dixie Blossoms was the $7 equal favourite with Egg Tart on the TAB market before Wednesday's acceptances.

Daysee Doom was on the third line of betting at $9 with last year's runner-up Silent Sedition.

"There's never been much between them, so the barrier draw will come into play," Quinton said.

The pair last met in November's Group One Myer Classic (1600m) at Flemington where Dixie Blossoms crossed third and Daysee Doom was unplaced in the field of 16.

Daysee Doom had the upper hand in the Coolmore Classic last year, finishing fourth while Dixie Blossoms was among the tailenders after travelling wide throughout.

They both made successful comebacks with Daysee Doom and Dixie Blossoms winning the Group Two Millie Fox Stakes and Guy Walter Stakes respectively, although Quinton acknowledged the Coolmore Classic was a significant step up.

"It won't be easy for either of them. It's a very strong race and it appears there will be a capacity field of 20 runners," he said.

He nominated Melbourne mare Silent Sedition as a danger while defending champion Heavens Above is among the nominations for Rosehill trainer Tim Martin.

Quinton has won the race twice with Ofcourseican in 2012 and Peeping in 2016.