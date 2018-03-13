Alcohol limits continue for Tennant Creek

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in the Northern Territory outback town of Tennant Creek have been extended after a spike in alcohol-related crime, particularly domestic violence.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the restrictions which limit the sale of takeaway alcohol from 3pm to 6pm, Monday to Saturday will remain in place until June.

"It will provide the right amount of time for consultation between the liquor commission and the community," Mr Gunner told ABC radio on Tuesday.

The extension of restriction comes after the chief minister announced on Monday an extra 75 auxiliary police officers will be trained as liquor inspectors and posted in front of bottle shops across the NT to help combat violence.

"We are tackling alcohol-fuelled crime and violence head-on because Territorians deserve safe communities," Mr Gunner said.

The government will provide almost $12 million in annual funding for the unit which will allow frontline police to return to core policing roles.

The extension of liquor restrictions has the backing of the Central Land Council which earlier this month called for restrictions to remain in place until a permanent solution could be found.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.